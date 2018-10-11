Scream Town, the popular west metro Halloween haunt that came under fire this week after its owner made an anti-Somali comment to employees, has been shut down.

Carver County Administrator David Hemze said Thursday that he has terminated the county’s contract with the landowner in the wake of Scream Town owner Matt Dunn’s post violated their contract.

Hemze said there are currently “stop work” orders on the site.

In response, Dunn released a statement that said, “We are shocked at the fact that the county has taken this action. We believe their act to be illegal, and we are immediately reviewing our legal options.”

According to screenshots of the original note, Dunn wrote in a closed Facebook group for Screen Town actors: “Note that we are having a zero-tolerance policy with Somalis. (Other guests, you can make your best judgment call.) But absolutely zero tolerance with Somalis.”

Dunn has since apologized on Scream Town’s public Facebook page, saying that safety is a top priority, and that his first post “seemed to generalize.”

Scream Town, on about 30 acres near Chaska, has been considered one of the country’s best haunted attractions. According to its website, it has “hayride-like experiences, but with haunted walking trails.”