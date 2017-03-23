Two motorists ticketed for being among a large group of exotic cars driving more than 100 miles per hour in a pack along Interstate 394 last spring have had their cases dismissed.

Goran Vejzovic, 34, of Columbia Heights, and John A. Biancini, 67, of Vadnais Heights, had thrown out against them misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and careless driving, and a petty misdemeanor speeding count.

Vejzovic’s attorney, Marsh Halberg, said that Hennepin County District Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed his client’s case Wednesday because “he was driving down the same road as a group of other exotic cars — some of whom have admitted they were speeding — but the state was trying to basically argue guilt by association. ... The state never presented any evidence of illegal driving” by Vejzovic.

Brasel’s explanation for tossing out the allegations against Biancini, whose attorney Doug Hazelton is in the same firm with Halberg, essentially echoed what she ruled in Vejzovic’s case.

“Mr. Vejzovic and Mr. Biancini look forward to moving on from this misunderstanding,” Halberg said. “Our clients were [caught in] a frantic effort to pull over all the exotic cars on the road at that time, only to later sort out who may have been speeding.”

There are now four motorists whose cases remain pending among the 12 ticketed: David K. Morgan, 26, of St. Louis Park; Swen D. Corbin, 43, of Minnetonka; Dung M. Nguyen, 38, of Brooklyn Park, and Justin M. Krueger, 25, of Beach, N.D. Four others have pleaded guilty, and two more had their cases thrown out.

Many of the drivers ticketed on April 23, 2016, belonged to Corbin’s MN Exotics and Supercars, an invitation-only club in the Twin Cities that touts itself as “one of the most exclusive” for high-end cars in Minnesota. Among the models represented on the were Lamborghini, Maserati and McLaren.

The State Patrol said there were roughly two dozen fancy sports cars that left Morrie’s Luxury Auto and began heading west on I-394 between Louisiana Avenue and Hwy. 169.

The high-speed cruise occurred in moderate traffic, with the pricey rides zipping and weaving along for several miles on westbound I-394 and then onto Hwy. 12.