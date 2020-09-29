Authorities have identified the man who died nearly two weeks after being thrown from a vehicle during a rollover crash in western Hennepin County.

Garret C. Warnke, 21, of Maple Plain, suffered numerous injuries in the wreck north of St. Bonifacius at County roads 110 and 92 on Sept. 9 and died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on Sept. 29, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.

A second person in the vehicle, Garret Beilby, 32, of Waconia, suffered serious injuries, police said. He has since improved to good condition as of Tuesday, according to a North Memorial spokeswoman.

Police have yet to say which man was driving.

Supporters of the Warnke family revealed on a Caringbridge.org page that Warnke was not wearing his seat belt and was found about 20 feet from the wreckage with serious brain injuries.