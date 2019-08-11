The game came down to two lefthanded relievers. One was bad. The other was worse.

After the Twins scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth off All-Star closer Brad Hand to tie the game and force extra innings, Carlos Santana launched a grand slam off Taylor Rogers in the 10th to lift the Indians to a 7-3 win and end the four-game series in crushing fashion.

Rogers, who had pitched two innings Saturday, took the mound in the 10th and was immediately on the ropes. No. 9 hitter Kevin Plawecki led off with a single, Francisco Lindor walked on four pitches and Greg Allen loaded the bases when his sacrifice bunt attempt got past Rogers for an infield hit.

That brought Santana to the plate, and Rogers 2-1 pitch to him landed in the bullpens behind the left-center field fence.

Fans walked out of Target Field stunned after the Twins went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland won three of the four games in the series and are tied, once again, with the Twins for first place in the AL Central. The Indians are 42-17 since June 2.

Kept quiet for most of the afternoon, the Twins mounted a comeback against Chaska High School product Hand that energized the announced crowd of 37,849.

Eddie Rosario led off with a double down the right field line. Mitch Garver got ahead 3-0 but ended up striking out for the first out of the inning. Luis Arraez, young but unflappable, laced an RBI single to center, scoring Rosario.

C.J. Cron followed with the at-bat of the day, fouling off five pitches from Hand before lining a single to left on the 10th pitch to put runners on first and second. Cron was replaced by pinch runner Ehire Adrianza.

Marwin Gonzalez came out of the dugout swing, fouling off four straight pitches before rocketing a fastball over Tyler Naquin in left for a double. Arraez scored from second, and Adrianza was waved home by third bae coach Tony Diaz. Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor’s relay throw arrived in time easily to get Adrianza at the plate.

Twins righthander Jose Berrios looked a little shaky in the early innings. Greg Allen belted a 439-foot home run off of him two batters into the game, giving the Indians an early lead. Berrios then walked Santana and gave up a 110-mph double to Yasiel Puig, scoring Santana.

Cleveland wasn’t fooled much by Berrios’ offerings. His fastball was between 90-92 mph, which is 2-3 mph slower than usual. He has thrown his curveball 30 percent of the time this season, but backed off of it on Sunday to throw four-seam and two-seam (sinkers) to try to keep the Indians at bay.

The Twins got one run back in the second on sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez, but Cleveland restored its two-run advantage in the third when Santana drove in Lindor with a single.

After losing the first two games of the four-game series, the Twins liked their chances over the last two games, with Jake Odorizzi pitching on Saturday, with Berrios to follow. While Odorizzi came through on Saturday, Berrios wasn’t the best starter on the field Sunday. It was Indians rookie righthander Aaron Civale, who was making his third major league start.

Civale came to the majors known for his strike-throwing. On Sunday he avoided hard contact. Over six innings, Civale limited the Twins to one run on four hits and now walks with five strike outs. The Twins made 10 fly ball outs in those six innings, just missing several pitches. Max Kepler got a belt-high first pitch cut fastball with two on and two out in the fifth but missed it and eventually struck out.

The Twins left two runners on in the fifth and seventh, with the seventh inning being a huge missed opportunity. Garver walked and Arraez singled to left off reliever Nick Goody but were stranded as Cron smashed his bat after flying out, Gonzalez popped out and Jonathan Schoop struck out.