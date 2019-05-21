Another recruit has decommitted from the Gophers, making three in the past month.

Three-star defensive tackle C.J. West from La Grange Park, Ill., announced his verbal commitment on Twitter at the end of February. But the 6-2, 305-pound 2020 class member out of Nazareth Academy shared his intent to re-open his recruiting Tuesday.

My recruitment is now open. pic.twitter.com/7dvFjKApTq — CJ West (@CJWest_52) May 21, 2019

Aaron Witt, a three-star defensive end out of Winona, and Juwan Mitchell, a three-star junior college inside linebacker, also decommitted this month. Both were also in the 2020 class.

In more heartwarming news, redshirt senior punter Jacob Herbers earned a scholarship. Check out the video below: