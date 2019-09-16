Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death two weeks ago of an off-duty St. Paul firefighter in his home, authorities announced Monday.

The suspects in the killing of Thomas Harrigan, 36, on Sept. 2 are a 36-year-old, who was arrested in Pompano Beach, Fla., and a 39-year-old apprehended in Spencer, Okla., police said.

The younger brother remained in the Broward County, Fla., jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. The other brother also remains jailed for the same allegation in the Oklahoma County jail.

No other details were disclosed by authorities about the killing, but police have said their investigators believe Harrigan and the suspects had some sort of relationship.

The brothers have yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The police response on the day Harrigan was killed in the 1700 block of E. Ivy Avenue capped a string of recent law enforcement calls to his residence involving drugs and other troubles after his overseas military service left him traumatized and needing help for substance abuse.

Officers were called to the house soon after the gunfire erupted about 8:30 p.m. They arrived and found Harrigan shot in the abdomen. He was taken by emergency medical personnel to Regions Hospital and declared dead within 30 minutes.