Brooklyn Center police shot and killed an armed 21-year-old man Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Officers responded to a home on the 5900 block of N. Halifax Avenue shortly after 4:20 p.m. on a call of a young man wielding a hammer and a knife who was fighting with his grandparents.

Within minutes of their arrival, officers reported "shots fired."

"One down, we need paramedics here immediately," an officer relayed to dispatchers, according to emergency audio. Police later transmitted that no officers were injured.

Several neighbors at the scene said the man who was shot lived with his grandparents. They said they heard him arguing with the grandparents, then heard four to five gunshots after police arrived.

The man who was shot had autism, neighbors said.

Shortly after the shooting, the man's mother arrived at the scene, distressed and crying. The man's body was removed from the scene about 6:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near Kylawn Park.