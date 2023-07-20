Citing a lack of evidence, murder charges were dismissed this week against a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park market more than two years ago that left a young father dead.

Benjamin P. Richardson was released from the Hennepin County Jail Wednesday evening, hours after District Judge Jay Quam ordered his immediate release. During a court hearing that day Richardson's defense attorney argued a lack of evidence implicated him in the shooting that killed Alameen Allah Shabazz and sent children scrambling for cover. Prosecutor Andrew Johnson wrote in the official dismissal that "Insufficient evidence is currently available to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Richardson's family waited all day to embrace Richardson, who spent seven months in jail after he was arrested in January in a suburb of Lynchburg, Va. At one point he was offered a 33-year sentence if he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder. He refused.

"I feel amazing. It feels good to be innocent, finally proven," Richardson said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

Charges don't indicate a motive for the shooting June 22, 2021, outside the Nice Family African Market in Brooklyn Park that killed Shabazz, who was headed home from the Children's Hospital. His son was born prematurely 11 days earlier.

Defense attorney Sarah Gad said it's a tragic case and the Shabazz family is left without justice while Richardson's now has to live with the stigma of him being accused of murder.

Alameen Allah Shabazz.

"All the evidence points elsewhere," Gad said.

Zykeya Matthews, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in November. According to court transcripts, Shabazz's family thought the probation she received wasn't justice and they said Matthews showed no remorse for being the getaway driver.

But Gad said no DNA or fingerprint evidence tied Richardson to being the drive-by shooter.

The case relied on the testimony of Shabazz's girlfriend, Megan Ruechel, but she couldn't identify Richardson in a photo lineup days after the shooting.

She told police that they stopped by the market on the way home from the hospital, charges say. Shabazz was walking toward the entrance when a silver car pulled up beside her vehicle. She said a man had his arm hanging out the window and she heard 6 to 8 gun shots and saw Shabazz fall to the ground.

A store employee and five kids, ages 5 to 12, were in the market and interviewed by police. Some children required medical attention for injuries while taking cover. They heard the shots but didn't see the shooter.

Another driver told police that he saw the car driven by a young Black woman later identified as Matthews.

Charges say that "after a lengthy investigation and by witnesses from the scene," Richardson was identified as the shooter. This, despite Gad saying that police identified Richardson in gas station surveillance video 10 minutes away from the crime scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

When Matthews was questioned by Brooklyn Park Officer Andrew Bromen, she implicated Richardson "as the principal defendant and shooter," Gad's motion for dismissal reads. "To this day the only evidence linking Mr. Richardson to the murder is the uncorroborated testimony" of Matthews.

Messages seeking comment with Brooklyn Park police were left Wednesday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement that it could recharge Richardson after agreeing to dismiss the case. If prosecutors didn't dismiss, the judge could've ruled lack of probable cause and dropped the case, which would mean they couldn't refile charges against Richardson.

"After extensive review of all available evidence in this case," the statement read, "there is currently insufficient evidence to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the State was forced to dismiss the case at this point to ensure it can be recharged if additional evidence becomes available."

Gad, who took on Richardson's case in May, became licensed to practice law in Minnesota late last year. She's a seven-time convicted felon of nonviolent drug crimes stemming from an opioid addiction that derailed medical school and landed her in jail in Chicago in 2013.

She won a settlement after she sued the jail, alleging abuses that included sexual assault and solitary confinement. Attorney Kathleen Zellner, who represented Steven Avery, the subject of the hit Netflix documentary Making A Murderer, took her case and gave Gad a job. Her settlement paid for her law school and she graduated from the University of Chicago in 2020.

"I know that this is really just going to be my only chance to prove I can still contribute to society in a meaningful way even as a felon," she said of her newfound career in criminal defense. "And I found the work to be very rewarding."

Richardson's mom Monique Flowers said on her birthday May 6, she found Gad and drained her savings account to put up a down payment.

Flowers said when prosecutors agreed to dismiss, it was sad to hear them say they were dropping the case not because they think her son is innocent, but because they don't have enough evidence to prove he's guilty.

Despite the judge ordering her son's immediate release Wednesday, the family ended up having to post $3,000 bail for an unrelated charge of Richardson allegedly giving false information to police.

"I was frustrated," Flowers said. "He's already been there for seven months for something that he didn't do. I felt like we didn't owe them a dime. His time was served."

But she said it was a relief to see her son come finally home.

"He was just happy to be able to breathe," she said. "He hasn't had fresh air."

Richardson was charged in December and extradited back to Minnesota in January from Virginia, where he has lived since 2020. He said he learned he was a suspect when arrested in Virginia.

He comes home to Minneapolis frequently to see family and his children. He was at a house party in Minneapolis the night of the shooting, he said, and he didn't know Shabazz.

"It's a tragic situation, but I just hope they figure out what real situation went on between whoever those people were," Richardson said.