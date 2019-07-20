A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday evening on a north Minneapolis sidewalk.

The victim, identified by his sister as Quay Felton, was shot in the head on the curb outside a house near the intersection of N. 30th and Colfax avenues just after 5:20 p.m. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Police responded to the area on a call of shots fired and found the boy lying wounded, police spokeswoma Sgt. Darcy Horn said in a news release. Officers provided first aid until emergency medics arrived.

Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were working at the scene, which was marked with at least 13 evidence markers. Neighbors reported having heard at least nine shots.

Quay’s sister, Cianche Felton, said he had been involved with gangs and had recently gotten out of jail, but was “a good kid who was really going down the right path.” He recently had started a job at Taco Bell, she said.

Lisa Clemons of the group Mothers Love said she was at a vigil for another shooting victim on West Broadway when they learned of Friday’s shooting. She rushed to North Memorial to offer comfort to the family, she said. Her group “tries to respond to some of these shootings to deal with the grief and the trauma,” she said.

Clemons said the family told her that there were threats against Felton and that his family had been trying to keep him safe by keeping him inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be offered electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.