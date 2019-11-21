Bloomington police said Thursday they are still searching for the body of a 29-year-old man whose death has three people in jail on suspicion of homicide.

William C. Albrecht was last seen alive early in the day on Nov. 15 at a Bloomington home in the 1500 block of E. 87th Street. Investigators searched the house Tuesday and found evidence linking the three to Albrecht's disappearance.

A 31-year-old woman and men ages 26 and 32 were arrested. All are Bloomington residents and were at the home when Albrecht was last seen there, police said.

"We are still attempting to locate Mr. Albrecht," said Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley, who did not specify what evidence points to Albrecht being a homicide victim. "We are going in the route that the evidence has laid out. Obviously, a case like this there is a lot of evidence to work through.

"It's a challenging case without being able to locate Mr. Albrecht," Hartley said. "It's our hope to achieve that. ... I am glad that we got the three in custody as we did."

The woman was moved to the Hennepin County jail in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday. The men remain at the Bloomington Police Department jail as of Thursday morning.

Charges have yet to be filed against any of the three. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The search was conducted soon after Minneapolis police opened a missing persons case in connection with Albrecht's disappearance.