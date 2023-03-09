Victims of a convicted sexual predator from Plymouth say that a sisterhood was formed among them that will carry on while he's behind bars for an even greater length of time as he was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison on top of the decade he's already serving.

Bjorn Bolton Iverson, 39, was handed down the second sentence, for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, in Hennepin County District Court nearly two years after his first case came to a close. Iverson appeared in orange prison garb and broke his silence for the first time since sexual assault accusations surfaced in 2019, saying he's innocent of the charges in connection to victim Makilah Kaitchuck.

Kaitchuck was 15 when Iverson, then 33, messaged her on Facebook. He recorded their sexual acts, to which prosecutors say she was too young to consent. He was charged with third-degree sexual misconduct and two counts of child pornography.

"I was scared, so I obeyed," said Kaitchuck, who is now 22. "It took me years to realize he was the adult; I was the child."

A jury found Iverson guilty on all three charges in December. The case played out differently from his last one, when he faced a dozen felony charges of possession of child pornography and sexual assault of least eight women between 2012 and 2019. All assault charges were dropped in a plea deal Iverson entered in 2021, but he received a 10-year sentence for possessing explicit images of a 17-year-old.

Iverson, a self-professed DJ, would lure girls with drugs and alcohol, charges say, sometimes under the guise of working in the music and modeling industry.

His accusers, which also include 33-year-old Karen Juchemich, were disappointed in conditions of that plea, but said Thursday's' sentencing brings added legal closure that more closely resembles justice. The Star Tribune generally does not name sexual assault victims, but Kaitchuck and Juchemich consented to be identified.

District Judge Jay Quam said the criminal sexual misconduct charge carried a middle-of-the-road sentence of 12 years. But he said the child pornography called for an aggravated sentence because Iverson made them — even though he was only charged with possession.

"The worst moment of her life is captured on a video that can exist forever," Quam said as Kaitchuck burst into tears while seated next to her sister and stepmother.

Quam said the videos are haunting, and even though Iverson may have thought the sex was consensual, the science says otherwise and it's a serious crime that causes lasting harm.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Jason Heaser said as bad as the videos were for the jury in the courtroom to view, "Ms. Kaitchuck had to endure them."

"As he said in one of the clips we witnessed in this trial: 'This was not for her. This was for him.'"

Iverson's attorney, Madsen Marcellus, said his client never disseminated the videos. Further, he argued that this case should've been included in the previous plea agreement because prosecutors were aware of Kaitchuck back then.

"Additional time in this case here should not be warranted," Marcellus said.

Iverson spoke for more than 20 minutes about being a "model inmate," remaining discipline-free and serving as a tutor for other inmates wanting to get their high school diploma. He's enrolled in college and working to implement more inmate programming.

Before all this, he said he was a self-trained web developer and graphic designer for Fortune 500 companies like Best Buy and CH Robinson. He told Quam that he has a vasectomy and is polyamorous and that his "alternative lifestyle" of not wanting kids or marriage means that "I'm judged by my age."

In her victim impact statement, Kaitchuck described the grooming and manipulation, how they first had sex a few days before her 16th birthday, on which he offered to take her out to Dave and Buster's to celebrate.

"I vividly remember him asking, 'Do I even want to know how old you are?' I had said 16. 'Oh, that's not that bad,' he had said in almost a proud tone," she said.

On six instances in 2017 he recorded the sexual misconduct after he convinced her, Kaitchuck said, "like I was the puppet and he was the master."

"My trauma still plays a big role in my life today," she said. "But today marks the day I get to say I got the justice I deserved all these years. Not everyone is lucky enough to say that."

Juchemich was one of the eight accusers from Iverson's initial case that was dismissed. She said in her victim impact statement that she was likely the first girl Iverson groomed since they grew up together.

"When all this came out in 2019, my brother said he specifically remembered asking Bjorn one time why he was flirty with me and his response had been, 'You never know who they're going to grow up to be.' My brother said that was when he told our parents he didn't want me hanging around them anymore."

Juchemich said Iverson sexually assaulted her at a party he hosted more than a decade ago. She thought she was the only one. But then she saw stories of other women on Facebook.

Iverson said that he's not an evil monster like prosecutors and "the court of public opinion on Facebook" has portrayed him to be.

But Juchemich and Kaitchuck said after the sentencing, and exchanging hugs with the prosecutor and victim advocate, that a jury of peers found him guilty, which they said is validating.

"He started this club for us," Juchemich said. "And much to his surprise, it has become his own undoing."