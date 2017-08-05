Police and federal authorities are investigating an early morning explosion Saturday at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

The report came in at 5:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI and ATF are on the scene with the Bloomington Police Department.

Mohamed Omar, executive director of the center, said the blast happened in the imam’s office during the day’s first prayer. One worshiper saw a pickup truck speed off.

The Muslim-American Association of Minnesota is offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, director Asad Zaman said.

