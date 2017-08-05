Police and federal authorities are investigating an early morning explosion Saturday at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
The report came in at 5:05 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The FBI and ATF are on the scene with the Bloomington Police Department.
Mohamed Omar, executive director of the center, said the blast happened in the imam’s office during the day’s first prayer. One worshiper saw a pickup truck speed off.
The Muslim-American Association of Minnesota is offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, director Asad Zaman said.
This is a breaking story. Come back to startribune.com for more information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Blast at Bloomington Islamic Center
Police and federal authorities are investigating an early morning explosion Saturday at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. No injuries were reported. One worshiper reportedly saw a pickup truck speed off.
Local
Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
Local
Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
Local
Police investigate blast at Minnesota mosque; nobody hurt
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
National
Judge deals blow to city, cops in Williams civil rights suit
A federal judge has declined to throw out civil rights claims made by the family of a man who died in Milwaukee police custody in 2011.