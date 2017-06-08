A national nonprofit is using billboards to call out Hennepin County Medical Center for using live animals to teach and train physicians in emergency medical procedural skills.

The group, which promotes alternatives to animal testing as well as a vegan-diet and other animal-rights causes, says the hospital instead should turn to simulators which better represent human anatomy and provide for more realistic training than using sheep and rabbits to practice procedures such as inserting breathing tubes and needles to drain fluids from the chest and heart.

The group called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine erected a billboard on 3rd Street near Chicago Avenue that shows a doctor in a white coat giving a thumbs down to the practice. It is accompanied by the words “Hennepin County Medical Center: Using Animals to Teach Human Medicine? Switchtosimulation.org.” The group said another billboard is coming.

“Sheep and rabbits are militated and killed for substandard-level training and cheating Minnesotans of the best trained physicians when they arrive in the emergency room,” said Dr. John Pippin, director of Academic Affairs for the Washington D.C.-based group of 12,000 members. “There are numerous simulators that represent human anatomy and are better for training procedures.”

The group claims most emergency medicine residency programs around the country have given up using animals for training and that simulators replicate human anatomy better than nonhuman animals. In a survey of 162 hospitals, the group found that 144 out of 162 emergency medicine programs no longer use live animals for training. It also said Hennepin County Medical Center is the only hospital in Minnesota still subscribing to the practice.

It said Thursday it plans to submit a request for a cruelty investigation to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Pippen said the group has been talking with HCMC about changing its teaching method since 2014 but have gotten nowhere. That is why it decided to go public with its billboard campaign.

“Hennepin County is out of touch with the best methods for emergency medicine training for residents and physicians,” Pippen said. “It’s time for Hennepin County Medical Center to catch up.”

Hospital officials said in a statement it is their plan to eliminate the use of animals in its medical education program, but “there are a few critical, lifesaving procedures that can only be reliably taught in an animal model.”

HCMC said it is developing and testing new simulation technology that would replace the use of animals.

“Until we can be certain that the conditions present during procedures can be replicated with simulation we will continue limited use of animals, in addition to simulation and cadavers to produce the most highly trained emergency and trauma physicians,” the statement said

HCMC adheres to all applicable federal, state, local laws and institutional policies and guidelines governing animal research, the statement said.

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine does not have the support of the American Medical Association (AMA), which actually represents the medical profession. The AMA in the past has called the group a “fringe organization” that uses “unethical tactics” and is “interested in perverting medical science.”