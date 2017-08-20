Authorities on Sunday identified the 34-year-old bicyclist who was fatally struck by a van in north Minneapolis last week.

Jillian L. Friedrich, of Columbia Heights, was pedaling north on 2nd Street N. about 35 minutes before sunrise Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Lowry Avenue.

Paramedics took Friedrich to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where she died that afternoon.

The vehicle's driver, Ryan W. Peterson, 25, of Minneapolis, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Friedrich, who lived slightly more than 4 miles from where she was hit, has participated in the Twin Cities Marathon in 2015 and other endurance events around the metro area.

At the time of her death, she was working as a bioscience researcher at the University of Minnesota, her father said in a posting on Facebook.

"She lived her life to the fullest," Peter Frisch wrote of his daughter. "She loved her bioscience research work at the U of M, loved her husband, family, friends and golden retriever, volunteered her time and talent to benefit others, was a dedicated distance runner, a talented artist, great cook, and a wonderful friend to everyone fortunate enough to know her."

Friedrich was heading to a homeless shelter as a volunteer with Minneapolis-based Mile in My Shoes, which takes those in need out for a run.

"We are terribly saddened about the loss of our run mentor Jill Friedrich," a Facebook post by Mile in My Shoes. "We are so grateful to have had her touch our lives this year, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family."

A memorial service for Friedrich is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Jax Cafe in northeast Minneapolis.