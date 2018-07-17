The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the names of three Carver County sheriff’s deputies involved in last week’s fatal shooting of a Chanhassen teenager.

Archer Amorosi, 16, was allegedly armed with a BB gun and hatchet when he was shot multiple times Friday after a brief standoff outside his family home. Deputies were called there after Amorosi’s mother called 911 to report that her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat, according to the BCA. According to 911 dispatch audio, Amorosi suffered from mental health issues, and police had responded to a similar call at the home the day before.

When deputies arrived they first used a Taser before two of them fired their weapons. Amorosi was pronounced dead at the scene. Body cameras and dash camera video from one of the five responding agencies “may have recorded portions of the incident,” the BCA said. The officers who fired their guns are on standard administrative leave. BCA will turn its findings over to the Carver County Attorney’s Office for review. Officers involved include:

• Cpl Jacob Hodge fired his gun. He has been with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

• Deputy Travis Larson fired his gun and discharged his Taser and pepper spray. Larson has been with the department for two years.

• Cpl Josh Baker discharged his Taser. Baker has been with the department for 11 years.

Archer Amorosi

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, Amorosi refused repeated orders to leave the house, while a Taser and pepper spray deployed through a window were ineffective and the deputies remained outside.

“At one point Amorosi ran out the front door of the home holding a hatchet and what appeared to be a handgun. Deputies continued verbal commands and again deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective.” according to the BCA release. “At one point, deputies Hodge and Larson discharged their weapons, striking Amorosi.”

Larson was taken to 212 Medical Center in Chaska for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

Amorosi was a student at Minnetonka High School, where he played Lacrosse and football. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Dr. in Excelsior.

According to data provided by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the total of annual mental health service calls increased steadily over a 10-year period, from 129 in 2005 to 384 in 2015.