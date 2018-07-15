“Multiple gunshots” from sheriff’s deputies killed the Chanhassen teenager outside his home last week was hit by gunfire “multiple” times, authorities said Sunday.

The disclosure by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office also included the first confirmation from authorities that Archer Amorosi was the person who died late Friday morning outside the house in the 6400 block of Oriole Avenue after Carver County sheriff’s deputies were called there by a woman who feared her son was suicidal.

“The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds,” read a statement from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which added that it would have nothing more to release at this time.

Amorosi, 16, was a lacrosse and football player who was set to begin his junior year at Minnetonka High School.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, said Amorosi was brandishing weapons at sheriff’s deputies and others.

The woman called 911 to report that her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat, according to the BCA.

Archer Amorosi

When deputies arrived they first used a Taser before two of them fired their weapons. Amorosi was pronounced dead at the scene. Body cameras and dash camera video from one of the five responding agencies “may have recorded portions of the incident,” according to the BCA, the agency now investigating the shooting.

Both officers involved in the shooting are now on standard administrative leave, and the BCA will turn its findings over to the Carver County Attorney’s Office for review. They have yet to be identified.

Emergency dispatch audio spelled out in dispassionate detail the events in and around the home as the drama unfolded, including one deputy who said he answered a call at the home the previous day.

“Dad said that he’s got some mental health issues,” the deputy could be heard saying. “Has this idea that he wants to go out like Bonnie and Clyde.”

In a letter to students and parents, Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson described Amorosi as talented “in and out of the classroom” and excellent in lacrosse and football.

“This situation is heartbreaking, and I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to Archer’s parents and family, his friends, and the entire Minnetonka High School community,” Erickson wrote. “I know this situation is particularly devastating to those of you who knew Archer well.”

The principal went on to say that counselors and other staff will be on hand Monday at the school for anyone needing assistance.

“Students, please look out for each other and take care of yourself,” Erickson said. “It is important to share how you are feeling with a friend or caring adult.”

Erickson’s Twitter account now displays a photo of Amorosi with his lacrosse teammates celebrating after their third-place finish in the State Tournament. The team’s Twitter account posted a photo of a memorial to Amorosi that includes his jerseys, lacrosse equipment and two illuminated candles.