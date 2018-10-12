Landscape design

Fall is a great time to take stock of your landscape. Learn about "Planting the Seeds of Sustainability" with Wild Ones Twin Cities. Rich Harrison of Metro Blooms will discuss ways to use rain water, create habitat for birds and protect pollinators. Free. 7 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 16, Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Dr. S., Richfield.

Orchid culture

Fred Clarke of Sunset Valley Orchids will discuss "Flared and Spotted Cattleyas and Their Culture" with the Minnesota Orchid Society. 1 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

Bathroom remodeling

Learn how to revive an outdated bathroom at a Castle Building and Remodeling class covering the design process, budgets and cost-saving ideas. 6 p.m. Oct. 23. Free, advance registration at castlebri.com. 5 W. Diamond Lake Rd., Mpls.

Vintage market

Browse dealers offering architectural pieces, furniture, decor, vintage wares and pottery at A Gathering of Friends Antiques Market, Oct. 18-21 at Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Free admission.

Inspiration Night

Get ideas for holiday entertaining at Bachman's harvest-themed Inspiration Night. The evening pairs expert advice and creative ideas with light bites and wine, plus demonstrations showing how to freshen fall decor with spruce tops and Thanksgiving florals. 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. $5; advance registration at bachmans.com. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

MELISSA WALKER