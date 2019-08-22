Award-winning director Ava DuVernay has bailed on helming an authorized Prince documentary for Netflix because of – what else? -- “creative differences.”

Her exit from the project was mentioned this week deep into an interview with the Los Angeles Times reflecting on her latest endeavor, “When They See Us,” a Netflix series about the 1989 assault of a female jogger in New York’s Central Park and the conviction and eventual exoneration of five teenagers for the crimes.

Netflix is expected to announce a new director for the Prince doc. Already two years in the making, the project is being done in cooperation with Prince’s estate, and Netflix is being given access to unreleased material in the late Minnesota rock star’s vault.

DuVernay is known for directing the acclaimed “Middle of Nowhere” and “Selma” as well as the 2018 fantasy film “A Wrinkle in Time.”