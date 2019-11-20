During his coaching days, retired Vikings coach Bud Grant, 92, could only have hoped to have an assistant as able as Pat Smith, his life and hunting partner. Hunting near Roseau, Minn., each took a big-bodied 8-point buck with single shots. Bud felled his at 120 yards, while Pat dead-eyed hers at 200 yards.
Send us your photos: E-mail deer photos to tony.kennedy@startribune.com. Include names of hunters, where the animal was harvested and other details, as well as a contact phone number.
