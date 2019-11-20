During his coaching days, retired Vikings coach Bud Grant, 92, could only have hoped to have an assistant as able as Pat Smith, his life and hunting partner. Hunting near Roseau, Minn., each took a big-bodied 8-point buck with single shots. Bud felled his at 120 yards, while Pat dead-eyed hers at 200 yards.

Gavin James Rowe, 14, of Plymouth, harvested his first buck ever, a 10-pointer, on opening morning of the firearms season, then followed up 20 minutes later with his first doe ever, all while hunting with his dad, Steve, on his grandfather James Rowe’s farm in southern Minnesota.

Harper Lien, 13, of Andover, shot her first buck while hunting near Wirt, Minn., on Sunday of opening weekend. Of the 16 hunters in camp, Harper was the only female. Her dad, Kris, reports that Harper made an excellent shot, felling her buck at 148 yards while triggering a .243. “In the 25-year history of our camp, she’s the only female ever to take a deer,’’ Kris said.

Sienna Tommerdahl, 13, of Ham Lake, made her first deer hunt in Douglas County during the youth season. She and her mother, Kelsey Froemming, waited a long time on their stand before Sienna exclaimed, “Mom! There are three deer right behind us!” Those deer ran off. Later, however, Sienna dropped a doe at 180 yards. “What a great shot!’’ her mom said.

Carter Ernst, 13, of Eagan, shot his first deer, a 6-point buck, north of Grand Rapids, Minn., hunting with his dad, Joshua. This was Carter’s first year in deer camp, and he and his dad waited patiently in their stand on opening morning. When Carter’s buck emerged from a swamp, he lined up a 60-yard shot and hit dead center. “I couldn’t be prouder,’’ his dad said.

