A woman texted to authorities from inside a moving semitrailer truck in western Minnesota that she was raped by the driver, and she gave law enforcement the information it needed for her to be rescued.

The rolling crime scene stretched along Interstate 94 for 110 miles or more from Stearns County in central Minnesota to within roughly 15 miles from the state’s border with North Dakota, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man from Lexington, Mich., was arrested midday Monday and returned the next day to Stearns County, where he is being held on suspicion of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office:

About 10:25 a.m., emergency dispatch in Otter Tail County started receiving text messages from a woman saying she was in a semi and had been sexually assaulted by the driver. She relayed that the truck was heading west on I-94, and she gave authorities a description of the vehicle.

A state trooper spotted the semi near Downer in Clay County and forced the driver to pull over on the interstate.

The woman was taken from the truck to a nearby hospital for examination.

The trucker was jailed in Clay County before his transfer to Stearns County, after authorities determined that was where the alleged assault occurred. Charges are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.