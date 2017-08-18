Medaria Arradondo is officially the city of Minneapolis’ newest permanent police chief following unanimous confirmation by the City Council Friday.

With the move, Arradondo, 50, becomes the department’s first African-American chief.

Arradondo, a 28-year-veteran of the force, assumed the department’s top job on July 21 following former Chief Janeé Harteau’s resignation amid controversy over the police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He will serve out the rest of Harteau’s term, which runs through January 2019.

Arradondo’s appointment was met with lengthy applause in the council chambers. Afterward, Arradondo addressed the 12 members, noting the historical significance of his appointment, while pledging to serve “the 400,000 bosses that I’m responsible for.”

“I meant what I said, in my 28 years, I have never felt for one hour that my community was not supportive of me and the work that I was doing,” Arradondo said. “I stand on the shoulders of both heroes and sheroes who, through trials, tribulations, sacrifices and fights have allowed me and others to be at the place and have the opportunities that I have today.”

Addressing the Council before the vote, Mayor Betsy Hodges, who nominated Arradondo for the permanent position, said he takes over a department when tension between police and the community is at a high following the shooting of Damond, along with other incidents across the country.

“We are asking him to do the job at a time when some residents believe the highest imperative is public trust, and others’ highest imperative is public safety, and to some of them two of those things are incompatible.”

Hodges said Arradondo “will be a chief and leader who will not only ingrain changes made in the department in recent years, he will move forward with his own inspiring vision for transformation.”

Several members of the council took time to laud Arradondo for his dedication to the city, and expressed their backing, while imploring him to instigate change.

Councilmember Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond was killed, said that while Arradondo has her support, it is provisional based on how the department performs in the future. She said she hopes the man that he is — one that trusts the community and trust him alike — can influence the culture of the department.

“We have to set clear measurable objectives and move past platitudes,” she said. “ ... I’m ready to commit my support and I know that it comes with great expectations.”

While several council members said they would consider an outside candidate to fill Harteau’s post, Arradondo’s nomination sailed through two council committees with enthusiastic community support. Arradondo has served throughout the department, including patrol, internal affairs and as inspector of the First Precinct.

In 2014, he was appointed Harteau’s chief of staff, which put him on the front lines of the department’s community outreach efforts.