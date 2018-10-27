An Anoka man was killed Saturday morning when his car crossed into the wrong lane of traffic on County Road 10 and hit an SUV head-on.

The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving east on the overpass over Hwy. 65 in Spring Lake Park, according to a police report. His car crossed over into westbound traffic and collided with an SUV driven by a 69-year-old Roseville woman.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with noncritical injuries, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation.