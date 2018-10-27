An Anoka man was killed Saturday morning when his car crossed into the wrong lane of traffic on County Road 10 and hit an SUV head-on.
The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving east on the overpass over Hwy. 65 in Spring Lake Park, according to a police report. His car crossed over into westbound traffic and collided with an SUV driven by a 69-year-old Roseville woman.
The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with noncritical injuries, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles.
The crash is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Critics dominate first round of comments on Minneapolis 2040 plan; second round coming Monday
The public can comment Monday on a revised Minneapolis 2040 Plan.
Local
For cancer patients, synthetic wigs are growing in popularity
As synthetic wigs win more admirers, a hugely popular national program that offers real-hair wigs for free is winding down efforts to collect donations.
St. Paul
Some Minnesotans find ways to take action on climate change challenges
Many Minnesotans are rethinking their daily habits as evidence mounts on the imminent climate perils.
East Metro
Marine on St. Croix buys closed elementary school building
Local charter school is considering moving in; deal called a "win-win."
East Metro
Hundreds turn out to remember parents of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Twelve days after the two were shot to death in their home, their 13-year-old daughter remains missing.