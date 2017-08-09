Medaria Arradondo is one step closer to sealing a permanent role as Minneapolis Police Chief after five members of the City Council’s public safety committee voted unanimously to advance his appointment.

The vote, which now goes to the full City Council, came after a wide swath of Minneapolis citizens expressed their support for the permanent appointment of Medaria Arradondo as the city’s police chief — but some warned that he alone cannot change the culture of the department.

From community activists to pastors and current and former cops, dozens of people lined up outside the packed council chambers to speak for nearly two hours. Before citizens took their turns, Arradondo addressed the council, saying that as chief he is accountable not only to the department’s 855 members, but also the 400,000 residents of the city.

“Service, the word, has been diminished. I believe if we are to have any greatness in life, it is through service to others,” he said.

That includes listening to the pain of others, he added.

“As I’ve said before, conflict and tension are not necessarily bad things, often they come from a desire for us to be better,” Arradondo said. “ The ultimate goal is to have a department where the community trusts us, where we are looked upon as being legitimate, where we are looked at as being guardians of our community and one with our community. That is the direction I plan to lead.

While many expressed enthusiastic support for Arradondo, there was sound criticism for policing across the city, particularly after the July 15 death of Justine Damond, who was shot to death by officer Mohamed Noor after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home. The incident drew international attention and led to the resignation of then-police chief Janeé Harteau. Mayor Betsy Hodges appointed Arradondo, a 28-year department veteran who most recently served as assistant chief. If confirmed, he would become the first African-American chief in the city’s history.

“It does no good to put Rondo in as chief if he’s not going to be supported, if were not going to challenge the Federation and change the structure and the culture of policing, which is what needs to be changed,” said Pastor Brian Herron of Zion Baptist Church and a former City Council member. “Don’t put him in there and after a year or two say nothing’s changed and he didn’t do anything because it’s going to take longer than that.”

Metro Transit police Lt. Anthony Heinz, who is president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Black Police Association, said Arradondo’s deep community roots make him an effective chief.

“He is the community; I don’t think there’s been a chief here in the last 30 years that has been so ingrained and rooted in the city of Minneapolis,” Heinz said. “Rondo, I just want you to remember one thing you told me probably in 1995: ‘Be respectful, professional, and we’re nothing without the community we serve.’”

Abdirizak Bihi was one of several Somali community leaders who spoke, saying he first became acquainted with Arradondo after 9/11.

“Young people used to call me a snitch by working with police,” he said, adding that now most Somali youth want to be police officers. “Any officer from the MPD is highly regarded in our community because of the work of Arradondo and other officers.”

Detractors were few, but included a man who said he and his mother were brutalized by Minneapolis police, and that appointing Arradondo would be “replacing Janeé Harteau with the same thing, only something worse.”

Chuck Turchick, a frequent critic of police, said Arradondo’s appointment would only bring more of the same.

“If people think this appointment is going to lead to radical changes in this department, I think they’re deluding themselves,” Turchick said. “Chief Harteau didn’t pick Arradondo as his assistant chief because they had fundamental differences.”

During his career, Arradondo has climbed the ranks of the department, working patrol, internal affairs and as inspector of the downtown First Precinct. In 2014, he was appointed Harteau’s chief of staff, which put him on the front lines of the department’s community outreach efforts. He later became assistant chief, taking over the department’s day-to-day operations when Harteau’s former second-in-command, Kris Arneson, retired.