Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a child who was kidnapped during a domestic situation early Tuesday in Minneapolis was found and is safe.

The suspect in the abduction has been arrested, Minneapolis police said.

The 2½-year old boy was found safe shortly after 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue S., the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Police arrested 26-year-old Hershel Theo Hulbert, who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend during a domestic situation on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue S. near Franklin Avenue about 5:50 a.m.

Officers responding to the call that came in found a woman who had been stabbed in the leg and her child was gone, believed to have been taken by Hulbert who is a noncustodial parent, said Sgt. Catherine Michal.

The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with noncritical injuries, Michal said.

Minneapolis police stood on watch outside the a building at 2014 Third Avenue South, where a child was allegedly abducted, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an Amber Alert asking for the public’s help in finding the 2½-year-old boy and a 1999 silver Dodge Durango with Minnesota license plate 628 MMM that Hulbert was driving.

The alert also indicated that Hulbert, 26, was the woman’s ex-boyfriend and that a second man armed with a gun was involved.

The incident is believed to have started inside a residence, but spilled out onto the street before Hulbert snatched the child and drove away.

The second suspect has not been identified by police.