Entertainers in Minneapolis strip clubs face on-the-job hazards ranging from injuries sustained during performances to physical and sexual assault, but have no worker protections, according to a recent study by University of Minnesota researchers.

The researchers, from the U’s Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC), interviewed and surveyed dozens of people who have worked as entertainers in downtown adult entertainment establishments. Study results show entertainers, who are independent contractors, generally choose the work for its flexibility and pay, but receive little or no training, can experience financial exploitation and face a variety of health and safety risks.

“Most, but not all, of the entertainers who participated in our study chose to work in strip clubs and enjoyed aspects of the work,” the report said. “However, the high rates of unwanted touching, groping, sexual assault, and pressure to engage in commercial sex trading were frequently cited as problems for entertainers.”

There are 17 licensed adult entertainment establishments in Minneapolis, concentrated downtown around Hennepin Avenue. The study focused on 14 venues that offer erotic dancing, which is legal and regulated.

The Minneapolis Health Department helped fund the study as part of an effort to reevaluate how it regulates licensed adult entertainment establishments. The study doesn’t offer specific policy proposals, but it includes suggestions from entertainers for how health and safety at their workplaces could be improved.

Health department officials earlier this month released the results of inspections at all 17 adult establishments, which confirmed bodily fluids at 11 venues. Those venues were declared a public health nuisance under state law, and the health department ordered them to clean thoroughly and prevent the recurrence of bodily fluids.

All but one of the 11 venues has private or semiprivate VIP spaces, where patrons pay to spend time alone with an entertainer.

According to the UROC study, the emphasis on “VIP experiences” has increased over the last decade. VIP spaces are big moneymakers for clubs, with prices ranging from $75 for 30 minutes to $400 for an hour, according to the study. Entertainers also reported making more money in VIP areas, which helps offset the house fees, fines and tips they’re required to pay club employees and managers — a financial obligation that can consume half their earnings.

Entertainers said VIP spaces are the most unsafe part of a club, according to the study. Customers who pay for time in a VIP area often expect some form of sexual contact, entertainers said, and have been known to use force “if they do not feel they are getting what they paid for.”

Though commercial sex trading “is by no means universal among all clubs or all entertainers,” the report said, entertainers did report feeling pressured to cross the line into commercial sex trading. Some clubs ignore this; others go so far as to facilitate it, including by allowing pimps and traffickers to recruit onsite, the report said.

City health department officials say they have little authority over licensed adult entertainment establishments. The only relevant city ordinance, which regulates “high-risk sexual conduct,” is considered outdated and difficult to enforce.

The UROC study results will be presented to a City Council committee Monday afternoon.