Adam Thielen returned to Vikings practice on Thursday, taking a step toward playing through a back injury that held him out of Wednesday’s practice.

Thielen was limited in his return.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was also limited again Thursday while he continues to progress through the concussion protocol. Sendejo was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional win against the Saints by a blindside blow from receiver Michael Thomas. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) was also limited in practice.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen was again held out of practice Thursday due to a knee injury suffered against the Saints. Stephen was seen walking gingerly to the Vikings trainer’s room in the locker room.

Also held out of practice Thursday was receiver Michael Floyd, who is listed with an illness.

Safety Anthony Harris (knee) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) were full participants in practice.

The Vikings and Eagles vie for a Super Bowl berth in Sunday’s NFC title game with kickoff set for 5:40 p.m.

For the Eagles: LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (ankle) were limited; CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) was a full participant on Thursday.