ABOUT PAUL FENTON

Position: Named Monday as the Wild's general manager.

Age: 58 (born Dec. 22 1959 in Springfield, Mass.)

Family: Wife Nona; sons P.J. and Owen. Owen has a doctorate in chemistry from MIT and P.J., a former professional player, is a scout for the Oilers.

Administration: Fenton has been with Nashville for 20 seasons, the past 12 as assistant general manager to David Poile. The Predators have reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in 11 of the past 14 years, including a Finals loss to Pittsburgh in 2017. Fenton was also general manager of the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals. He was promoted to assistant GM on June 5, 2006 after eight seasons as the Predators' director of player personnel, where he managed the team's draft. He was director of player personnel for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Before Nashville: Fenton worked for the Anaheim Ducks (1993-98) after retiring from pro hockey. He was a scout for three seasons and chief pro scout for two.

As a player: Fenton played left wing for seven NHL teams (Hartford, N.Y. Rangers, Los Angeles, Winnipeg, Toronto, Calgary, San Jose). In 411 games, he had 100 goals and 83 assists, and 198 penalty minutes. His best season was 1989-90, when he scored 32 goals for the Jets. He also played in 355 minor league games (American Hockey League, International Hockey League) and scored 228 goals, and was a three-time All-Star.

College: Fenton played at Boston University (1979-82), piling up 36 goals and 38 assists in 63 games.