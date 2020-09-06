Matt Dumba wants to make a difference when it comes to combatting racial injustice in hockey, and that’s why the Wild defenseman helped establish the Hockey Diversity Alliance. The group comprised of current and former NHL players has made its mission to rid the sport of racism and intolerance.

“This has been an eye-opener for me, and an opportunity where I see that I can make a difference,” Dumba said in June, following the death of George Floyd the resulted in murder charges against one former Minneapolis police officer and aiding and abetting murder charges against three other former officers. “I do have a voice in that community, and I want to be a leader.’’

The hockey world is noticing, and on Sunday night, Dumba was named winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an award that goes to a player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice.”

Dumba received the award over two other finalists: New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. Each team nominated a player for the award, and the winner was selected by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

Dumba receives a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. Lundqvist and Subban each will receive a $5,000 donation.

Sunday’s announcement marked the second consecutive year a Wild player has won the King Clancy Trophy. Last year, forward Jason Zucker won the award for his work with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and other charities. Zucker was traded to Pittsburgh in February.

It’s not only through the Hockey Diversity Alliance in which Dumba is trying to make a difference. On June 18 he launched a fundraiser to support the Lake Street Council and their initiative to Rebuild Lake Street at rebuildminnesota.com. He has pledged to match all donations up to $100,000. Dumba’s other efforts during the 2019-20 season included COVID-19 support to more than 60 families who are part of ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), a Hockey Fights Cancer tribute for a close family friend and a donation to Australian wildfire relief efforts.

Dumba’s defining moment came Aug. 1 as the NHL began the qualifying round of the playoffs. Before the opener featuring Chicago and Edmonton in Edmonton, Dumba gave a heartfelt speech about ridding hockey of racism and intolerance.

“The world woke up to the existence of systematic racism and how deeply rooted it is in our society,’’ Dumba said in the speech. “For those unaffected by systematic racism or are unaware, I’m sure some of you believe that this topic has garnered too much attention these last couple of months. But let me assure you that it has not. Racism is a manmade creation. All it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it.

“… Hockey is a great game, but it can be a whole lot greater,’’ he concluded. “And it starts with all of us.’’

After his speech, Dumba, flanked by the Blackhawks’ Malcolm Subban and the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse, took a knee during the American national anthem.

Dumba reflected on his speech a day later.

“All the strength that it took to do it, it came from all the people who have supported me along the way,” he said before the Wild’s qualifying round series against Vancouver in Edmonton. “My family, got to thank them, and especially the members at the [Hockey Diversity Alliance]. Hearing those guys’ stories and everything we talk about has given me the courage to do the things that I’ve done.”