A light-filled house with panoramic lake views that was owned by the Pillsbury family recently sold for $5.1 million — a lot of dough — without ever officially hitting the market.

The 6,370 square-foot, two-story house in Orono has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s on a sweeping three-acre lot on Bracketts Point Road with 300 feet of Lake Minnetonka shoreline. The two-story house was designed and built for George and Sally Pillsbury in 1950. George Pillsbury, a former state senator and grandson of the founder of Pillsbury Co., died in 2012.

Listing agent Ellen DeHaven, of Coldwell Banker Burnet, started quietly marketing the house last year and had planned to publicly list it on Feb. 1, but in December a couple from California made an offer.

“They are going to enhance and preserve the home,” DeHaven said. “Which is not what most people were thinking about doing.”

DeHaven said the original asking price for the house was $5.495 million. The sale price averaged $801 per square foot. By contrast, the average house sold in the Twin Cities in January was priced at $134 per square foot, according to the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.

Teardowns have become a popular phenomenon on choice lots on and around Lake Minnetonka. Over the past couple years, several particularly notable houses were town down and replaced with larger ones. On Browns Bay, for example, two $4 million-plus houses were demolished. Off nearby Ferndale Road in Wayzata, three houses that sold for $2 to $5 million were also deemed obsolete and replaced.

1300 Bracketts Point Road, Orono, Lake Minnetonka

Those California buyers will be in good company. The house next door is one of the largest and most expensive in the Midwest. Southways, a 13-acre estate that was the summer home of John S. Pillsbury, went on the market for $54 million several years ago. It is still available, but for a price of around $25 million. That house remained in the Pillsbury family until 1992.

Sales of upper-bracket houses in the Twin Cities have been strong, but prices haven’t necessarily bounced back to pre-recession levels. As of January, there were 533 houses priced at more than $1 million for sale through the RMLS, enough to last a year at the current sales pace. At the same, there were 531 pending sales of houses priced at $1 million or more, nearly 14 percent more than the same time last year. Sellers of those properties received only 92 percent of their original list price.