Gallery: The home's design was inspired by the original owners' art collection.

Gallery: This modern home in Edina includes a pool incorporated into the architecture.

Gallery: The stone-clad home is over 14,000 square feet in size.

Gallery: The home has both a poolside pergola and a cabana.

Gallery: The interiors feature reclaimed beams and timbers, and five fireplaces.

Gallery: This Colorado lodge-inspired estate is set on 16 acres in Medina.

Gallery: The home is walking distance from downtown Wayzata and Lake Minnetonka.

Gallery: The home has lighting controls with preprogrammed lighting scenes, including the wall panel on the lower level, that allow creating color schemes and themes.

Gallery: This home in Wayzata comes with a backyard oasis including a pool and a covered terrace with motorized screens and a stone fireplace, plus an outdoor kitchen.

Gallery: Rustic log sunroom has panoramic views of Potato Lake through the pine trees

Gallery: The log estate has nearly 350 feet of shoreline on Potato Lake.

Gallery: The pool house features an indoor swimming pool, hot tub and sauna. There's also a golf simulator, wine cellar and workout room.

Gallery: $3.975 million lakeside log home in Park Rapids, Minn. is well adapted to unpredictable northern Minnesota weather.

Gallery: The 9,824-square-foot traditional gabled three-level home was built in 2005 with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms on more than a half-acre in Edina.

Gallery: This $2.15 million Edina home is party central with a saltwater swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and five alfresco dining and sitting areas.

Now that the outdoor season is finally here, Minnesotans are sprucing up decks and patios and firing up their grills. Anyone can relax or dine al fresco, even on a condo balcony built for two. But some upper-bracket homes take summer living and entertaining to a grand level, with resort-like amenities including huge pools, cozy cabanas, outdoor kitchens and more. Here’s a look at five vacation-worthy properties currently on the market.

California cool • $2.995 million

This modern house in Edina would look at home in sunny Malibu. The statement-making, party-worthy swimming pool, which fits neatly with the home’s distinctive architecture, gives it an L.A. vibe, said real estate agent John Wanninger, Lakes Sotheby’s. The home’s cool contemporary style was inspired by the original owners’ artwork, said architect Bernard Herman, Maple Grove, who designed the house in 1975. His clients were seeking a home and gallery in one, with display space for their extensive art collection. “They also wanted the home itself to be a piece of art — sculptural and artistic,” Herman said. He delivered a timeless design with bold, simple forms, two-story spaces for showcasing tall pieces of art.

• 1.5-acre site on the “gold coast” of Edina’s Rolling Green neighborhood.

• Open floor plan on the main level.

• Massive windows face north, for maximum light without damaging artwork.

• 5,951 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

• King-size master suite that occupies the entire second floor, with lavish bath, dual closets and a private study.

John Wanninger, Lakes Sotheby’s, 952-240-7600, has the listing.

lodge-style luxury •$5.5 million

The party can go big at this massive 16-acre estate in Medina, with its 14,200-square-foot Colorado-inspired home. Guests can splash in the saltwater pool, soak in the 12-person hot tub or lounge on the pergola-topped patio or in the cabana. Inside there’s room for a crowd, as well, with five en suite bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a Gopher-themed sport court. The original owners spent over $13 million building the place in 2009, said real estate agent Katherine Onan, Coldwell Banker Burnet, with custom-crafted details throughout. You can see it during an open house 1 to 4 p.m. May 20, 3400 Leawood Dr., Medina (off Hamel Road).

• Exterior features Mission Springs stone quarried in Oklahoma and copper gutters and downspouts.

• Two four-car garages (one attached, one detached).

• Reclaimed timbers and beams with handcrafted bronze strapping.

• Snowmelt system with heated sidewalks, steps, porte cochère, garage apron, service-entry stairs and upper tier of patio.

• Automated security gate and fencing.

Katherine Onan, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-242-7046, has the listing.

Asian-inspired sophistication $3.349 million

The party can continue come rain, shine or mosquitoes at this high-style Wayzata home with backyard oasis set on more than an acre. Built in 2008, the home’s covered terrace includes Phantom Screens, the motorized screens so popular in new homes today. The terrace, which also boasts a Colorado stone fireplace, is right off the kitchen and overlooks a 20-by-40-foot pool with built-in spa, travertine patio, an outdoor kitchen with a Wolf grill and limestone bar, and a boulder waterfall. “It’s the epitome of entertaining, for kids and adults,” said real estate agent Cindy Redmond, Coldwell Banker Burnet, noting the walkout lower level, slip-proof tile leading from the pool to a shower, and nearby laundry facilities for wet towels and swimsuits. The home is a short walk to downtown Wayzata, with shops, restaurants and Lake Minnetonka.

• Lighting controls create scenes and color schemes.

• Details include hand-scraped black walnut flooring, limestone fireplace surround with crushed-glass firebox, a wall of folding glass, hand-painted Chinese-inspired art wall and Italian blown-glass chandelier.

• Touchscreens throughout to manage audio, lighting, security and motorized screens.

• Green features, including pervious paver driveway, copper rain chains and rain gardens.

• Pet-friendly features, including fenced yard and pet door in heated garage.

Cindy Redmond, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-850-7015, has the listing.

party central in Edina $2.15 million

A multi-recreational backyard with a saltwater swimming pool was designed to be the summer playground for a family of school-age kids and their friends. The 9,824-square-foot traditional gabled three-level home was built in 2005 with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms on more than a half-acre in the heart of Edina. “The backyard is so private — it feels like you’re in a little oasis,” said Chad Larsen, Coldwell Banker Burnet real estate agent.

• L-shaped outdoor kitchen has a built-in grill, sink and beverage refrigerator, and a stone wood-burning fireplace.

• Five backyard al fresco dining and sitting areas, plus a screened gazebo.

• Lush landscaping includes a pebbled stream recirculated into a pond.

• Lower-level walkout opens to a hot tub sheltered under the deck.

• Large fitness room shaped by walls of glass holds up to 15 pieces of exercise equipment.

• Curtained theater room is equipped with eight plush recliners.

The Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-925-8455, has the listing.

lavish lakeside log home $3.975 million

This handcrafted, 2004 log estate in Park Rapids is well adapted to unpredictable northern Minnesota weather, with an indoor swimming pool, hot tub and sauna. On warm days, follow a short path to Potato Lake’s sandy shoreline to swim, fish or cruise its more than 2,000 acres.

“The folks who built it wanted a home where their kids and grandkids would want to come and visit,” said Brad Wadsten, Edina Realty real estate agent. All the logs and fireplace fieldstone were locally sourced, he added.

• 12,628 square feet, four bedrooms and eight bathrooms on almost 5 wooded acres.

• Exercise areas include a fitness room and indoor golf simulator.

• Wood-paneled big-screen movie theater is furnished with rows of comfy recliners.

• Six fireplaces, including a massive two-story stone-surround fireplace inside a sunroom ­facing the lake.

• Elevator in the garage travels to every level.

• 15 miles to the Mississippi headwaters in Itasca State Park, and a 3½-hour drive to Minneapolis.

Brad Wadsten, Edina Realty, 218-821-2721, has the listing.