Living in her sculptural home, designed by acclaimed Twin Cities architect Charles Stinson, is like “living in a work of art,” according to Victoria Miller.

The home’s geometric silhouette is characteristically Stinson with its creative juxtaposition of vertical and horizontal forms. The 4,800-square-foot home, built in 2011, is perched on a bluff overlooking the St. Croix River in Denmark Township, about 6 miles south of Afton. It’s now on the market for $4.75 million.

The lines are blurred between indoors and out, thanks to bands of clerestory windows, full-height windows and a glass stair tower. And it’s easy to get down to the 600 feet of riverfront — either via mechanical tram or along a walking path.

“We really enjoy the energy of living on the always changing river,” said Miller. “We’re in harmony with nature here.”

Miller, and her husband, Jim Carter, had always admired Stinson homes on architecture tours. “We were enamored with the contemporary clean lines and all the light,” she said. Seven years ago, they had the opportunity to build a new dwelling on their 11-acre property.

The home’s site is terraced down to the river’s edge, with the house at the top, and a lower-level walkout to a saltwater swimming pool in the backyard. Nearby is a 2,264-square-foot guesthouse/artist studio.

This Charles Stinson-designed home on the St. Croix is on the market for $4.75 million.

Copper glints in the sun from the home’s exterior fascia, front door and five-car garage door. Inside, the glass-walled open living areas are divided by a steel ball-chain screen falling from the ceiling to the floor.

There are two luxe owner’s suites — one on the main floor and one in the lower level.

In the kitchen, sleek Italian Valcucine cabinets mingle warm walnut with tempered glass. Miller looks out at the river while cooking at the two-tiered island.

Since the home sits up high, the couple can see eagles flying at eye level and watch parades of boats cruising by.

Miller and Carter are now retired, and selling the riverside residence is the first step in simplifying their lives.

“It will be bittersweet,” she said. “We love every piece of this house.”

Other features:

• A “treehouse” room with three walls of glass and a sliding door opens to a riverside deck.

• Lower level holds a family and media room, Pilates studio and workout room.

• If you need extra space, there’s a 2,264-square-foot guesthouse with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplace and a sauna, designed by Stinson to complement the main house. Miller has turned it into an artist studio.

• Home office with a Venetian plaster surround fireplace that steps out to the patio.

• A small rustic “meditation” cabin original to the property.

• Built-in automated shades above every window can be lowered if there’s a need for privacy.

• Geothermal heating and cooling system.

• It feels like a private river oasis, but is only 25 minutes to downtown St. Paul and 2 miles to Afton State Park.

• The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built by Streeter and Associates.

Ross Melby and Josh Neumann, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, have the listing.