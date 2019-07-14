A 3-year-old girl in a minivan was killed in a collision after the driver turned in front of a dump truck at a western Wisconsin intersection, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. Friday near Cadott in Chippewa County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The minivan was heading south on State Hwy. 27 and was making a left-hand turn in front of the truck onto County Hwy. MM. The two vehicles collided and came to rest in a ditch.

The toddler in the minivan was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. The driver, a woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries, The truck driver was uninjured.

Authorities have yet to identify after of the vehicles’ occupants.