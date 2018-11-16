An overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis has left three people hurt, and the suspect who fired the shots was still on the lam.

Police were called to the 800 block of Portland Avenue S. about 2:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a man firing a gun, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Two women and a man arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center in a private vehicle. Their injuries range from “serious to less serious,” Elder said. All are expected to survive, he said.

Personnel from the Minneapolis Crime Lab were able to collect evidence from the scene, Elder said. He also said witnesses saw the events unfold and he urged them to come forward to help investigators solve the crime.

“This area does not see a lot of [shootings],” Elder said. “Help us help you.”

Anybody with information can call 612-692-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.