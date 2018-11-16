About 200 people gathered on a north Minneapolis street Thursday evening to mark the third anniversary of the shooting death of Jamar Clark.

The crowd huddled around a makeshift memorial of candles, flowers and teddy bears next to the spot where Clark was killed during a confrontation with two city police officers in 2015.

Several people spoke, including Clark’s mother, Irma, who said: “It’s been three years, and the crowds keep getting bigger and bigger.”

As a steady rain began to fall, the group marched several blocks down Plymouth Avenue to the Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, stopping briefly to project messages onto the police station next door.

Once there, they disrupted a meeting by Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison — a photo of whom, raising his hands as a police officer pointed a weapon at him, became one of the iconic images of the Fourth Precinct occupation in 2015.

The marchers took turns speaking into a microphone, accusing the activist-turned-council member of failing to hold accountable officers who have used deadly force and decrying a proposal to move the precinct station.

FILE - This undated photo released by Javille Burns shows her brother, Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot in a confrontation with police on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Minneapolis.

Ellison tried to respond several times but was shouted down.

“I get that what you’re doing is very important, but the death of Jamar Clark changed the City Council,” one protester said.

The demonstration ended with the group reciting a line by Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army who was convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper in 1973.

Ellison joined in, raising a clenched fist, and later spoke with and hugged several of the protesters.

Libor Jany