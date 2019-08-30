On the outside, the Mediterranean-style home looks like it was built in the 1920s — not in the past year.

The white stucco exterior, red clay-tile roof, wrought-iron railings and arched front door fit the period.

But inside, modern must-haves, such as a mudroom, chef’s kitchen and cozy heated floors, are sure signs that the home is new.

The builder, w.b. builders, preserved the shell, while executing a top-to-bottom renovation that included a three-level addition.

After the project was completed last spring, the homeowner couldn’t pass up a job opportunity in Europe, and decided to put the Edina residence in the highly coveted Country Club neighborhood on the market for $2.495 million.

The original 1925 home is located in a historic district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Owners who wish to make significant changes to the homes, built between 1924 and 1944, must get approval from the Edina Heritage Preservation Board.

Homegazing - Mediterranean-style whole-house renovation in Edina's Country Club neighborhood. Credit Spacecrafting

A complete teardown wasn’t an option, due to restrictions in Country Club.

As w.b. builders project manager, Tim Brandvold’s job was “to recreate the original Mediterranean architectural character in the front facade,” he said. And the 1,300-square-foot addition in the back had to capture “the spirit of the original house.”

Originally, the homeowner had moved back to the Twin Cities to be close to family and had planned to make the home a permanent residence, said Arthur Hays, the Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty agent who has the listing.

“It was bought for the location and the opportunity it represented to bring an older home back to its glory,” he said.

The homeowner was very involved in choosing materials and features that reflected her taste, such as “Olive Branch” wallpaper by Magnolia Home.

She wanted the interior design also to echo the original character of the house. “Not just update the interiors, but make them more regal and Mediterranean,” said Ronda Brandvold, designer for w.b. builders.

Home highlights include a new mudroom and a family room open to the kitchen, which is triple the size of the old one.

On the second floor, there’s an owners’ suite and laundry room. The expanded basement has heated floors, bedroom, bathroom, family/TV room, fireplace and sauna.

w.b. builders also replicated many of the home’s original architectural elements, such as arched doorways, while opening up the foyer and staircase.

Handsome built-ins add old house character as well as storage. French doors open to the sunroom/library with its heated oak floors. A crisp white palette is accented with a hint of blue painted on the ceilings.

“It makes the white crown molding and cabinets stand out,” said Ronda.

Today the 4,136-square-foot home, “meets today’s needs and standards but maintains the character from when it was originally built,” said Hays.

And there’s a new Minnesota winter amenity — a heated driveway.

“The owner wanted to make sure there was no ice on the chance someone might slip and fall,” said Tim.

Arthur Hays, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-805-5929, has the listing.