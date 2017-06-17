Gallery: A protest moved from the State Capitol steps and eventually onto I-94 near the Dale St entrance.

Gallery: A young girl placed flowers near the site where Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez last July.

Gallery: Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Gallery: Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, at podium, spoke at a press conference following the not guilty verdict for police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

Gallery: A van carrying the Yanez family left the courtroom after the verdict of not guilty on all counts was announced.

Gallery: Family and friends of Valerie Castile and Philando Castile walked out of the courthouse after Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts.

Gallery: Judge Glenda Hatchett was hugged by Philando Castile supporter Guthrie Morgan, 7, after Geronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts.

Gallery: Allysza Castile, sister of Philando Castile, cried as she spoke about her reaction to a not guity verdict for Officer Jeronimo Yanez at the Ramsey County Courthouse.

Gallery: Philando Castile's close friend John Thompson was comforted after Geronimo Yanez was found not guilty Friday on all counts in Castile's shooting death.

Gallery: Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, spoke with passion about her reaction to a not guity verdict for Officer Jeronimo Yanez at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul.

Gallery: Bob Edwards, of St. Anthony, carried a sign that says "it was murder" toward the site where Philando Castile was shot and killed.

Gallery: Kate Khaled, of St. Paul, and her two sons, Jibreel, 8, left, and Esa, 7, sat quietly at the memorial near the site where Philando Castile was shot and killed during a traffic stop by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez last July. The two boys went to J.J. Hill Montessori and knew "Mr. Phil."

Gallery: Protestors move banners into place at the Capitol protest. DAVID JOLES � david.joles@startribune.com After 27 hours of deliberation spanning five days, the jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. It was read in court at 2:45 p.m.

Gallery: A protest was held on the State Capitol steps following the acquittal of former St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Gallery: Supporters of Philandro Castile listened to speakers during the vigil.

Gallery: Friend and former Castile co-worker John Thompson talks about the loss of his friend and today's verdict.

Gallery: Supporters of Philando Castile held signs as they marched along University Avenue in St. Paul, leaving a vigil at the State Capitol on Friday night.

Gallery: Supporters of Philando Castile held a portrait of Castile as they marched along University Avenue on Friday night in St. Paul, leaving a vigil at the State Capitol.

Gallery: St. Paul police standby after issuing a warning to disperse. Supporters of Philando Castile held signs as they as the blocked I-94 near Dale Ave in St. Paul, after leaving a vigil at the State Capitol.

Gallery: Supporters of Philando Castile held signs as they as the blocked I-94 near Dale Ave in St. Paul, after leaving a vigil at the State Capitol.

Gallery: Supporters of Philando Castile held signs as they as the blocked I-94 near Dale Ave in St. Paul, after leaving a vigil at the State Capitol.

Gallery: St. Paul police gather near Dale Street where protestors had shut down I-94 in both directions.

Gallery: Police round up demonstrators at I-94 and Dale St. early Saturday morning, making several arrests. Earlier, supporters of Philando Castile held signs as they blocked the highway.

Gallery: Supporters of Philandro Castile hold their fists up in solidarity during a vigil Friday evening after the verdict was announced in the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez..

Gallery: A simple note left by one seemed to reflect the thoughts of many Saturday outside J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School, where Philando Castile worked as a nutrition services supervisor.

Gallery: Amy Brisbane of St. Paul touches a memorial bench to Philando Castile after leaving a message and a rock on it Saturday outside J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School, where Castile worked as a nutrition services supervisor.

Gallery: A message calling for justice for Philando Castile is written in chalk Saturday on the sidewalk outside the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested 18 people in St. Paul early Saturday after protesters shut down Interstate 94, furious at the not-guilty verdict for a St. Anthony police officer in Philando Castile’s death.

Among the arrested were two working journalists — Susan Du from City Pages and David Clarey from the Minnesota Daily, who were charged with unlawful assembly and being a public nuisance. They were released from the Ramsey County jail about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

“Hi all, thanks for all the support and well wishes. Means a lot,” Clarey, an editor for the Daily, tweeted out after his release. “I was just let out after a long night. Time to catch some z’s.”

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts Friday in the death of Castile last year, the aftermath of which was livestreamed by Castile’s girlfriend on Facebook. Immediately following the verdict Friday afternoon, Yanez was fired by the city of St. Anthony.

Large demonstrations began around 7 p.m. Friday. At least 2,000 people filled the steps leading to the State Capitol to listen to activists and friends of Castile express their anger at the verdict.

John Thompson, a friend of Castile, screamed into the microphone, “Minnesota is not nice! … We are living in a war town,” before breaking into tears. “You murdered my friend,” he said, referring to the state of Minnesota.

Protesters then took to the streets, marching down University Avenue and bringing light-rail traffic to a halt. “Whose streets? Our streets!” they chanted. “No justice, no peace; prosecute the police!”

The march then carried on down neighborhood streets once the sun set.

Organizers urged protesters to stay off of nearby Interstate 94, but about 10:30 p.m., about 500 people raced onto it and blocked lanes in both directions. Many cars that were halted by the protest turned around and went the wrong way on the freeway in both directions, seeking the nearest exits.

Passions and tension ran high, but as the night wore on and law enforcement officers slowly herded them off the freeway, many people left.

By 12:30 a.m., helmeted state troopers, St. Paul police officers, and group of heavily camouflaged and armed troopers, part of a State Patrol unit, had pushed the few dozen remaining protesters onto an exit ramp. Du, along with a group of protesters, was surrounded by police and unable to leave the freeway.

Those arrested were herded onto Metro Transit buses for transport to jail.

Du’s equipment — phone, camera and computer — remain confiscated by State Patrol.

Smaller groups returned to the State Capitol early Saturday morning. Another had also gathered outside the St. Paul home of Gov. Mark Dayton, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders.

St. Paul police did not arrest anyone Friday or Saturday morning, Linders said. A few building walls along the march path on University Avenue were tagged with graffiti such as “F — - Officer Yanez” and “F — - 12,” a slang for police.

Another rally to honor Castile is planned for Sunday afternoon in St. Anthony.