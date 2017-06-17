The Minnesota State Patrol arrested 18 people in St. Paul early Saturday after protesters shut down Interstate 94, furious at the not-guilty verdict for a St. Anthony police officer in Philando Castile’s death.
Among the arrested were two working journalists — Susan Du from City Pages and David Clarey from the Minnesota Daily, who were charged with unlawful assembly and being a public nuisance. They were released from the Ramsey County jail about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
“Hi all, thanks for all the support and well wishes. Means a lot,” Clarey, an editor for the Daily, tweeted out after his release. “I was just let out after a long night. Time to catch some z’s.”
Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts Friday in the death of Castile last year, the aftermath of which was livestreamed by Castile’s girlfriend on Facebook. Immediately following the verdict Friday afternoon, Yanez was fired by the city of St. Anthony.
Large demonstrations began around 7 p.m. Friday. At least 2,000 people filled the steps leading to the State Capitol to listen to activists and friends of Castile express their anger at the verdict.
John Thompson, a friend of Castile, screamed into the microphone, “Minnesota is not nice! … We are living in a war town,” before breaking into tears. “You murdered my friend,” he said, referring to the state of Minnesota.
Protesters then took to the streets, marching down University Avenue and bringing light-rail traffic to a halt. “Whose streets? Our streets!” they chanted. “No justice, no peace; prosecute the police!”
The march then carried on down neighborhood streets once the sun set.
Organizers urged protesters to stay off of nearby Interstate 94, but about 10:30 p.m., about 500 people raced onto it and blocked lanes in both directions. Many cars that were halted by the protest turned around and went the wrong way on the freeway in both directions, seeking the nearest exits.
Passions and tension ran high, but as the night wore on and law enforcement officers slowly herded them off the freeway, many people left.
By 12:30 a.m., helmeted state troopers, St. Paul police officers, and group of heavily camouflaged and armed troopers, part of a State Patrol unit, had pushed the few dozen remaining protesters onto an exit ramp. Du, along with a group of protesters, was surrounded by police and unable to leave the freeway.
Those arrested were herded onto Metro Transit buses for transport to jail.
Du’s equipment — phone, camera and computer — remain confiscated by State Patrol.
Smaller groups returned to the State Capitol early Saturday morning. Another had also gathered outside the St. Paul home of Gov. Mark Dayton, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders.
St. Paul police did not arrest anyone Friday or Saturday morning, Linders said. A few building walls along the march path on University Avenue were tagged with graffiti such as “F — - Officer Yanez” and “F — - 12,” a slang for police.
Another rally to honor Castile is planned for Sunday afternoon in St. Anthony.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.