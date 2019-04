Here’s a welcome sign of spring: the 2019 outdoor farmers market season is getting underway in the Twin Cities metro area. Here are 13 that are getting underway in the next few weeks.

April 27: Minneapolis Farmers Market (312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718) starts its 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily schedule.

April 27: St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St., St. Paul) opens, running Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 2: The Nicollet Mall outlet of the Minneapolis Farmers Market (between 6th and 9th streets) opens, running Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 4: Midtown Farmers Market opens, running Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a new location: 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., in the parking lot of Moon Palace Books.

May 4: Mill City Farmers Market (Chicago Av. S. and S. 2nd St., Mpls.) opens, running Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 7: Andover Farmers Market (13655 Round Lake Blvd., Andover) opens, running Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

May 7: The Hennepin County Government Center outlet of the Minneapolis Farmers Market (300 S. 6th St., Mpls.) opens, running Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 7: Roseville Farmers Market (2131 Fairview Av. N., Roseville,) opens, running Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

May 9: Burnsville Farmers Market (3333 Cliff Rd., Burnsville) opens, running Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 10: The St. Thomas More location of the St. Paul Farmers Market (1093 Summit Av., St. Paul) opens, running Friday from 1:15 to 5 p.m.

May 15: The Aldrich Arena location of the St. Paul Farmers Market (1850 White Bear Av., Maplewood), opens, running Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

May 18: Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market (629 NE. 2nd St., Mpls.) opens, running Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 18: Richfield Farmers Market (6335 Portland Av. S., Richfield) opens, running Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.