About 12,000 Catholic school kids in grades 4-8 convened at U. S. Bank Stadium for a group mass.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda headlined the celebration for the kids, all in school uniforms, started arriving a couple hours before the official event. Welcoming them were Christian performers on the stage and the big screen over the eastern end zone.

Former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk said hello and posed for pictures as they field in through the Legacy gate — the glass western wall with the pivoting doors.

The Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) produced the event for the second time. The first year it was held outdoors at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Some 70 priests were expected to accompany the students.

A Knights of Columbus coat drive was part of the event this year with students asked to bring a piece of warm winter gear to donate.

Performers include rock band, Sonar, and rapper Connor Flanagan.

The $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium built as the people’s house has become popular among people of God. Earlier this fall, Muslims celebrated Eid in the glass house and evangelicals had a massive pillow fight during their gathering.