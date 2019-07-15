The city of St. Louis Park did an about face Monday night, reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings in the face of backlash from across the country.

More than 100 people packed the City Council chambers Monday night to protest the council’s June decision to do away with the pledge at most meetings.

Though no discussion of the council’s decision was scheduled, people opposed to the decision showed up at City Hall waving flags. Protesters started outside City Hall then moved inside once stormy weather hit.

At the meeting, a motion was made to reinstate the pledge due to staff safety and productivity. A short time later, council members voted to reinstate the pledge.

Before the meeting, all the chamber seats were taken up by protesters so the overflow crowd stood in the hallway. In the chamber, people waved American flags, chanted “USA! USA!” and sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The council received criticism from across the country for its initial decision on June 17 to nix the pledge. Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the city’s decision — twice. The city said it received hundreds of calls and e-mails.