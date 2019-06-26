Citing a desire to accommodate the city's increasingly diverse population, the St. Louis Park City Council has decided to drop recital of the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings.

"I hope it's not too controversial," said Council Member Tim Brausen. "Our community tends to be a very welcoming and increasingly diverse community, and we believe our citizens will understand. I don't think we're going to be any less welcoming by not starting our meeting out with the standard ritual."

The change, which will take effect July 15, was sponsored by Council Member Anne Mavity, who said that about half the cities in Minnesota do not require the Pledge of Allegiance to be said at council meetings.

The vote was 5-0, with Mayor Jake Spano and Council Member Thom Miller absent.

"We all love our country dearly, and we demonstrate that by our service as elected officials all the time," Mavity said. "I want to make sure that we are welcoming to everyone in our community, and so I just felt that was an unnecessary component to include every single week in our work."

Brausen said there was concern that saying the Pledge intimidates some people, owing to increasing political polarization and the national controversy over federal immigration policies.

"We've had some racial equity initiatives going on in the city of St. Louis Park for awhile where we're trying to get more diverse communities and historically less engaged communities to come and participate in our public process," Brausen said. "Given the current Washington politics that are going on now, there's a lot of people that are afraid of our government, and we worry about that."

St. Louis Park resident Dennis Moran said he and his neighbors were surprised by the council's decision, which came at the end of the June 17 meeting with little said. "There was no real reason given why they did it," Moran said.

Brausen acknowledged that there was not a deep discussion of the measure, which initially was placed on the consent agenda along with other items to be approved without debate. He pulled it off the consent agenda, he said, to ensure transparency.

Moran, who described himself as an old-school DFLer, said the council didn't specify whether any complaints had been received about the Pledge.

"It's always been tradition here since I've been watching the City Council meetings back in the late '80s. They've always done the Pledge of Allegiance. It's kind of automatic, or traditional," he said.

Brausen said he didn't recall receiving any complaints about the Pledge. But he said the meaning behind the tradition has changed over time.

St. Louis Park began saying the Pledge at council meetings during the Iran hostage crisis in 1980, he said, but today"some of us feel like patriotism has been so politicized that it's almost used as a weapon against people, and we worry about that."

Brausen said the Pledge may still be used in some circumstances. "If we have an appropriate opportunity, if we have Boy Scout color guards or others in attendance, or if it's a special occasion, we will consider using the Pledge of Allegiance before the meetings," he said.