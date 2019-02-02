Empty-nesters Bill and Barbara Cadogan had raised their family in Eden Prairie, and were looking for a little more excitement. “The answer was downtown Minneapolis,” said Bill.

In 2008, they moved to a glass tower in the heart of the city. The couple bought a home in the Carlyle, the tallest residential tower in the state. The 39-story Art Deco-style building is just a block from the Mississippi riverfront.

The Cadogans’ 32nd-floor corner unit delivers 270-degree panoramic views of downtown skyscrapers, U.S. Bank Stadium and the rushing river.

“There are so many things to do close to your front door,” said Bill. The couple take advantage of the location and walk to the Guthrie, Orchestra Hall, grocery stores, restaurants and river trails. Parking is never a problem because they can walk to Vikings and Twins games. “We can even see the pitcher’s mound from the condo,” said Bill.

As the first owners, the couple chose all the finishes and custom features for their sleek cosmopolitan condo.

A two-sided gas fireplace divides the living room and family room. The rooms boast different styles, with a more casual stone for the family room and dark-stained wood gracing the living-room fireplace. “It’s a nice place to sit and visit before dinner,” said Bill.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the corner unit of a $1.875 million condo on the 32nd floor of the Carlyle tower.

The open kitchen features walnut cabinets, granite countertops, a Wolf cooktop, and was designed for “having friends and family over and socializing,” Bill said.

In the summer, they cook steaks on a gas grill on their balcony.

The 2,364-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and they converted one bedroom to an office with walnut built-in bookcases.

The luxury condo building’s list of resort-style amenities includes an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, firepit, climate-controlled wine-tasting room and an outdoor kitchen with grills.

During the past 10 years, the couple has seen dramatic changes to the downtown skyline and the Mill District neighborhood they spent many hours exploring.

“Two new stadiums were built since we moved here,” said Bill.

The Cadogans’ adult children and grandchildren are living in the western suburbs, so they’re moving to Wayzata to be closer to them. “It was an exciting time,” said Bill, “but now it’s on to the next chapter.”

Ben Ganje, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 651-442-6161, has the listing.