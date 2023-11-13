Southern rock heroes ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are coming to southeastern Minnesota next summer on a co-headlining trek dubbed the Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour.

Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater will host the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame groups on Aug. 30, 2024. It'll be a return trip for the Little Ol' Band from Texas, who played the opening concert at the Red Wing area casino's sprawling outdoor venue in 2018 — the same year Florida's "Free Bird" crew first came to Minnesota on its so-called farewell tour.

Tickets for the Friday night twofer go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet announced. Another veteran southern rock act, "There Goes Another Love Song" hitmakers the Outlaws, will open the show.

ZZ Top co-founders Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard have been steadily touring without bassist/co-vocalist Dusty Hill since his death to cancer in 2021, using longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis as his replacement. The last of Skynyrd's original members, guitarist Gary Rossington, died in March at age 71.