Santa Claus may be busy this time of the year making his lists and checking them twice, coordinating with elves and readying his sleigh, but even he needs a place to unwind at the end of the day.

Seeing where he and Mrs. Claus kick up their feet is just a click away, courtesy of Zillow's annual listing, which gives a peek inside the home of the world's jolliest couple.

Of course, their North Pole cabin is not for sale. But, in coordination with the Clauses, the home listings site figured there was no better time to offer a virtual tour of their festive home.

"Rest assured, Santa is not selling his beloved home," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "The Clauses wanted to spread joy this holiday season by adding new photos and virtual experiences to their home details page on Zillow."

Zillow estimates that Santa's house is worth just over $1.18 million, a 2% increase from last year. The cost for the two-bedroom, two-bath, 2,000-square-foot house — which has a detached garage, reindeer stable and toy workshop on the grounds — is based on the one-of-a-kind property and comparable homes in remote locations.

Pendleton points out that the Clauses first offered a look inside their home via Zillow in 2016. Since then, it's become a holiday tradition. While it's the same house, it grows in scope each year.

New this year are never-before-seen spaces, such as Santa's mailroom and gift-wrapping suite. The Clauses have been busy with home improvement upgrades, such as the addition of a custom elf door, a naughty-or-nice detector and a hot cocoa bar, which they're unveiling for the first time.

The modest log home gives a glimpse at the lives of the Clauses. There's evidence that they like to spend time in the open-concept kitchen, likely baking gingerbread cookies. And Santa is diligent about keeping up with his naughty and nice lists in his dedicated mailroom/office.

It's also clear that Santa and his helpers delight in the appearance of the presents they bestow if a second bedroom's conversion to a dedicated gift-wrapping suite is any indication.

When it's time to decompress, the Clauses might cozy up to the inviting living room fireplace with a grand hearth or listen to Christmas carols on vinyl via a record player tucked beneath the stairs. Before hunkering down, it's easy to imagine them making a pit stop at the hot cocoa bar.

In addition to a photo gallery, Zillow's online listing includes a 3-D tour of the Clauses' North Pole cabin. That way, revelers can take a 360-degree virtual tour of each room and participate in a virtual treasure hunt to find 17 hidden items throughout the home.

"This technology gives visitors to Santa's House a much better sense of its layout and an easier way to navigate the cabin remotely without a trek to the North Pole," stated a press release from Zillow. "It gives true believers a truly enchanting yet realistic look inside the Clauses' magical world."