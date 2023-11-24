When Jason and Abbey Wendlandt landed a place steps away from Hazeltine National Golf Club, they felt like they made a hole-in-one.

The couple happened to be house hunting when a rare townhouse became available in the Chaska community that is home to some of the world's premier golf tournaments. The townhouse — a corner unit with high ceilings, exposed beams and other charming details — was icing on the cake.

"You have large open spaces in most parts of the house," Jason said. "The bedrooms are very spacious and the bathrooms, in my opinion, were bigger compared to other townhomes we looked at."

After eight years, the Wendlandts are ready to bid adieu. They've listed their two-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $289,900 as their work-from-home ventures expand.

"We both have businesses, and our businesses have grown to a point where we need more real estate," Jason said.

Tourney town

For Jason, the location couldn't have been more convenient to enjoy tee time at one of the country's top ranked golf courses. The main entrance and the driving range were practically outside their front door.

When tournaments were held, the couple had a front-row seat. In fact, they say, one of the high points of living there was when the 2016 Ryder Cup rolled into town.

"In front of our house, we would see all the pro golfers and people like Michael Jordan. They all came in private cars and drove past our house to gain access," Jason said.

During the tournament, the Wendlandts and other residents were required to have a special permit to gain road access to their homes.

"It's an interesting feeling, but it's really not a nuisance," Jason said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live so near to all of this. We're definitely going to miss that."

Listing agent Ryan Olson said the next homeowner won't miss out, either. High-profile tournaments are planned at Hazeltine in the near future, including the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship and 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. And then when the Ryder Cup returns in 2029, Hazeltine will be the first golf course in America to host the event twice.

In addition, Olson said, living so near the golf course grounds means you can walk to the club restaurant to enjoy a drink or dinner. Living in the townhomes, which have the golf course on one side and Hazeltine Lake on another, also comes with perks.

"On the lakeside, there's a fire pit area down by the water that is private for this townhouse community," Olson said. "And the homeowners like to take their kayaks and paddleboards out on the lake."

Updated, upgraded

The Wendlandts have updated every surface of the just-over-2,600-square-foot unit — with new mechanicals, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stone countertops and new appliances. They also did away with popcorn ceilings and brightened the spaces.

"It was dark before," Jason said. "We painted it white so it has a timeless feel."

While they were busy with projects, the Wendlandts still found ample time to enjoy their home. Favorite features included the cozy fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the primary bedroom. And then there are those views.

"I have my office set up right in front of the big window, and right now I'm looking at the golf club. Then we have a second-story walkout and a deck in the back, and you can see the lake and wildlife," Jason said. "This is also a corner unit, so we get views looking out to the west and seeing the pretty lights of the city."

Ryan Olson (ryan@infinityhomesteam.com; 612-280-9870) of Infinity Homes Team, a division of RE/MAX Advantage Plus, has the $289,900 listing.