The restaurant server was gathering everyone’s beverage orders when Lindsay Ostrom asked her husband what he felt like drinking. That’s when Bjork whispered back: He was going to quit alcohol for the next year.
Yuen: Want to stick with Dry January? Here are a few tips and recipes, courtesy of Minnesota’s food-blogging power couple.
Five years ago, Pinch of Yum creator Lindsay Ostrom and her husband, Bjork, re-evaluated their relationship with alcohol.
One year turned to two, and now, five years later, Bjork still hasn’t had a drink. And Lindsay is drinking less.
That on-the-spot announcement at a holiday dinner led to a lasting lifestyle change, one that has led to better sleep for Lindsay and an appreciation for artisanal ice cubes for Bjork. Lucky for the rest of us, the couple have pointers to share for anyone who’s taken a stab at Dry January and wants to keep the non-alcoholic beverages pouring.
Lindsay is the creator and personality behind Pinch of Yum, a food-storytelling empire that she started in 2010 while she was still teaching fourth grade at Roseville Area Schools. Today about 1.4 million followers flock to Pinch of Yum on Instagram and 1.2 million on Pinterest. She and Bjork co-own parent company TinyBit, which also includes a business that helps other foodies build their own food blogs.
The Shoreview couple’s decision to go dry (or drier) coincides with a national reckoning with alcohol. This month U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned about a link between drinking and cancer risk. Flavorful mocktails are on the rise, and so is social acceptance of abstinence. Tom Holland is debuting his new NA beer at Target. Yet while rates of binge drinking have waned among younger adults in recent years, Americans, particularly women, are drinking more in middle age — just as our bodies are struggling to process alcohol.
I’m reminded of the time, maybe 15 years ago, when an acquaintance mentioned that he doesn’t drink alcohol, and I asked him why. A family member later chastised me and said I had committed huge faux pas: You never ask why someone doesn’t drink! The assumption was something really bad must have happened for someone to give up booze. That’s no longer the case.
The Ostroms, both 38 (they are high school sweethearts from Cambridge, Minn.), say what precipitated Bjork’s decision, back in 2019, was never about hitting rock bottom.
And yet surrendering the bottle made sense. Alcohol was sickening people in their extended family and social circles. Though he rarely drank to excess, Bjork wanted to be at his clear-headed best as a parent to their young daughter.
As a new dad, he also didn’t like a link his brain was starting to make.
“The correlation was: If it’s a hard day, then a hard day equals unwinding with alcohol,” he said. “When you have a 1-year-old and you’re both working, it’s not uncommon to have hard days.”
While supportive of Bjork’s decision, Lindsay also felt a sense of loss. What about the cocktails they shared over dinner dates with friends? What about glasses of wine on date nights and margaritas on beach vacations? In her mind, alcohol meant fun. Alcohol meant special.
She wanted Bjork to stick to his commitment. “And I also wanted this thing that’s been a part of my life to continue.”
But over time, the two began to reframe how they thought about fun. These days, Lindsay imbibes maybe one or two drinks a month. They don’t keep alcohol in the house, preferring to keep it a sober space.
Their journey has been aided by supportive friends — including one thoughtful poker-night host who made sure to stock his fridge with NA beers for Bjork. “You kind of find out who your friends are,” Bjork said. “The purpose is not to consume alcohol. The purpose is to gather with friends.”
When they go to parties, one of Lindsay’s hacks is to bring a simple syrup (it can be enhanced with cinnamon, jalapeño or rosemary) to gatherings. Then guests can layer in their own mixers (and alcohol if they choose).
As they dabbled in mocktails and other NA offerings, the Ostroms discovered complex flavors that would shock anyone who still equates the genre with Welch’s sparking grape juice. Lindsay tastes hints of juniper and sage and a unique bitterness when she sips St. Agrestis' Phony Negroni. She applauds the St. Paul eatery GusGus and its development of a delightfully “frou frou” non-alcoholic Jell-O shot.
Options galore these days.
“I feel like that’s becoming more of the norm, which is just really fun as a foodie,” she said.
When preparing beverages at home, Bjork discovered pouring NA libations into a thin glass made it special. So did an ice-cube maker that produces ice spheres for an elevated measure of elegance. “What I’ve realized is I can build back up to the same psychological experience” of having a drink, Bjork said. He can access the same desirable feelings that used to come with alcohol.
“I didn’t know if that would be possible,” he said. “But it surprised me that it can happen. It can get to that point.”
Now they have two daughters, Lindsay expects one day the girls will ask their parents about drinking. What will she tell them?
“There’s a lot of joy to be had without alcohol,” Lindsay said. “You can feel relaxed. You can feel silly. You can feel special. Those feelings exist and can be manifested and created.”
To that end, here are two of the Ostroms' favorite Pinch of Yum mocktail recipes. Drink heartily and let the good times roll.
Made with jalapeño cilantro simple syrup, lime juice, tonic water and zero alcohol.
A Single Non-Alcoholic Margarita:
- 1.5 ounces lime juice (about 3-4 limes)
- 2 ounces jalapeño cilantro simple syrup
- tonic water to taste
For the Jalapeño Cilantro Simple Syrup:
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 small bunch cilantro (leaves and/or stems)
- 1 jalapeño, sliced into chunks
For the Tajin Rim:
- 1 teaspoon Tajin
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Directions
- To make the simple syrup: Bring the sugar, water, cilantro and jalapeño to a low simmer in a small saucepan for about 5 minutes. You want the sugar to dissolve and some of the flavor of the cilantro and jalapeño to steep into the liquid. Strain out the cilantro and jalapeño, and reserve the syrup in a jar or small pitcher in the fridge for several weeks. I love having this on hand to throw fast, fun, easy drinks together!
- For the Tajin rim: Mix the sugar, salt, and Tajin on a small plate. Brush a bit of lime juice or simple syrup on the side or rim of the glass and immediately dip it into the Tajin mixture so it sticks to the side or rim of the glass. Beautiful!
- To make the NA margaritas: Throw a few ice cubes in the glass. For each marg, I typically use 1.5 ounces lime juice, 2 ounces simple syrup, and tonic water to taste. You can also use a shaker here to mix, or just pour it all into the glass and give it a gentle swish to stir. ENJOY YOUR MOMENT.
Herby, zingy rosemary-infused simple syrup, sweet tart pomegranate juice, bubbly fizz and fresh lime squeezes.
Rosemary Simple Syrup
- 4 cups water
- 4 cups sugar
- (2) .5 oz packages fresh rosemary (basically, a nice big bunch of rosemary)
- optional: 4-5 whole cloves (a pinch of ground cloves works, too)
Rosemary Pom Spritzer
- 2–3 ounces rosemary simple syrup
- 2–3 ounces pomegranate juice (cranberry juice is a good sub)
- 2–3 ounces club soda
Directions
- Heat the water, sugar, rosemary, and cloves in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a low boil and let everything simmer for 5-10 minutes until the sugar has fully dissolved. Pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove the cloves and rogue rosemary leaves. Transfer to glass jars and store in the fridge for 2 weeks. (I often stick a sprig of rosemary in there so it keeps getting more intense.)
- Pour your desired ratios of rosemary syrup, pomegranate juice and club soda over an ice ball into a glass. Stir gently, taste and adjust, and enjoy.
