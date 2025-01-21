Yuen: Want to stick with Dry January? Here are a few tips and recipes, courtesy of Minnesota’s food-blogging power couple.

The Shoreview couple’s decision to go dry (or drier) coincides with a national reckoning with alcohol. This month U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned about a link between drinking and cancer risk. Flavorful mocktails are on the rise, and so is social acceptance of abstinence. Tom Holland is debuting his new NA beer at Target. Yet while rates of binge drinking have waned among younger adults in recent years, Americans, particularly women, are drinking more in middle age — just as our bodies are struggling to process alcohol.