Target is debuting Hollywood star Tom Holland’s new nonalcoholic beer as shoppers double down on alcohol-free options during “Dry January” and beyond.
Nonalcoholic beer boom: Actor Tom Holland’s new beverage debuts at Target
BERO is one of more than 2,000 new wellness items Target is launching in 2025.
Holland, known for his role as Marvel’s Spider-Man, launched the beer online last year, sharing stories from his own journey with sobriety on late-night talk shows and podcasts.
“I tried to start with a month off, and what really scared me is how difficult I found it,” Holland told Jimmy Fallon back in October. “Then I did a second month. It got no easier.”
Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory outlining the direct link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, according to the advisory.
Holland was feeling better without booze, but what was missing was a product that made him feel included at a bar or restaurant, the actor told Fallon. The beer, BERO, is now available at most Target stores nationwide. The drinks are sold at several Target stores around the Twin Cities.
BERO is one of more than 2,000 new wellness items Target is launching in 2025 as part of a deepened approach to well-being, the company said in a news release Thursday. Half of the new wellness items are priced under $10.
“We’re adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money,” said Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
Nonalcoholic beverages have been growing at Target for five years now, said John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage at the retailer.
“This is an exciting brand, with amazing flavors, and great prices. Consumer preferences are changing and I’m incredibly proud of the way our team and the BERO team have worked together to give drinkers everywhere another option,“ Conlin said.
According to a 2023 NielsenIQ report, nonalcoholic beer sales have seen double-digit growth in recent years.
BERO flavors are U.K.-inspired and made in the U.S. BERO offers both single-flavor six-packs starting at $11.99 and a Target-exclusive variety 12-pack at $21.99.
Target is also launching more functional beverages with nutritional value like added fiber, with exclusive collaborations with brands like Bloom and Poppi.
