I try to lean up slowly and eventually get up to walk. Everything is less wobbly but more painful now. First the doorframe — a checkpoint, something to lean on; and then the hallway, another checkpoint; and finally the kitchen, where the three of them are still arguing. I rest on a chair. It’s from the same set as the one that broke my fall after the shot. Mark, Keith, and Rachel are around our island, eyes like flashlights. No one can believe I’m walking. I’m sure there’s blood all over my face.