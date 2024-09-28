Yes, it’s time to rethink ethanol

First, one might question whether distillers grain (the byproduct of corn ethanol) is a good source of animal feed. Like almost every step in the ethanol program, one thing leads to a necessary fix. Cheap corn is needed to compete against oil, requiring yields to increase, leading to a massive addition of chemicals and fertilizers, of which a significant percentage ends up in the Mississippi River, which has yet to be fixed. The CO₂ exhaust from ethanol processing must be sequestered, leading to a plan to install thousands of miles of pipelines to transport a liquefied state of it into deep caverns in North Dakota. And the distillers grain fed to animals leads to product problems such as mastitis in the milk and beef more quickly becoming rancid. These effects are fixed by adding supplements.