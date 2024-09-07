Readers Write: Ethanol, policing, wealth inequality

Thank you to Tolkkinen and the Star Tribune for having the guts to question ethanol. The production of ethanol was never a good idea and initial criticisms of it due to its capacity for wasting water and causing pollution have been borne out through the following decades. The government involvement in its production began in the late 1970s and is a classic example of lazy politics, finding a simple solution to sell and putting money behind it in order to buy voters. Ethanol has never solved a single problem, it only makes more — and Tolkkinen’s article does an excellent and succinct job of exposing those. The money used in subsidizing corn cultivation for ethanol production could easily begin the transformation to a much more environmentally and aesthetically beautiful landscape, one that could be very hospitable for young families wanting to farm on a small scale and produce many products while making the land healthy for humans and many species of wildlife. Why not subsidize that instead of huge fields of monoculture that degrade the environment and offer no wildlife habitat? I challenge those farmers who consider themselves “stewards of the land” to actually be that. Read the article, rethink the future for us and your family and make the right choices. There are many. None of them include growing corn for ethanol.