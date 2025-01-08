A: The thing is, [spanking and other corporal punishment] really is not controversial, even outside of the Black community. I don’t think violence against children is controversial at all. Seventeen states, primarily in the slavery states and mostly where lynching was prolific, still allow children to be paddled, hit three times on the rear with these thick paddles. I found examples in Mississippi and Alabama where schools beat children an average of 15 times in one school year. I found one little boy who had been paddled 52 times in one school year. I wonder how a child can function at that level because of how it hardwires your body for anxiety. Your fight-or-flight system is constantly being triggered, like mine was.